Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has a potential "£100m" youngster in Destiny Udogie, as journalist James Maw shares how he could transform into a worldbeater.

How are Tottenham doing?

Spurs have absolutely excelled under new head coach Postecoglou so far this season; winning three out of their opening four Premier League matches whilst sitting just behind Man City at the top of the table.

In stark contrast to his managerial predecessors Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho, the Lilywhites boss' new-look, attacking style has been both a breath of fresh air and real joy to watch.

Tottenham displayed their exciting brand of football just prior to the international break with a thumping 5-2 win over Burnley at Turf Moor, courtesy of a Son Heung-min hat-trick, screamer from defender Cristian Romero and a sumptuous right-footed curler by summer signing James Maddison.

Speaking last month, Postecoglou was up front about his particular brand, explaining why he will not be diverging from his "Ange-ball" philosophy any time soon.

"That's the beauty of our game," he told Sky.

"The beauty of football is that there are so many ways you can have success, so many ways you can set up your team, so many ways you can counteract the opposition.

"I'm probably at one extreme and there are others at the other extreme and we can both have success in this game.

"I think especially with a football club like this, that has consistently looked for that in their teams, they've loved the entertainers, there's a connection there with that kind of football."

There will of course be bumps in the road, but so far, the appointment of Postecoglou by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has proved undoubtedly correct.

How good is Destiny Udogie?

One exciting, young player who has been a mainstay for Tottenham is Udogie; who actually signed for Spurs last summer but spent the 2022/2023 season out on loan at Serie A side Udinese.

The 20-year-old starlet has started all four of Spurs' league games thus far, bagging two assists in that time whilst showcasing a tidy 92.3% passing accuracy (WhoScored).

Udogie's future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium appears very bright, with reporter Maw telling the View From The Lane Podcast how good he can truly become.

Maw says that Spurs have a potential "£100m" player in the Italian, who is surely "only going to get better".

“Udogie, I’m really staggered by how good he’s been," said Maw (as transcribed by TBR)

"To me, this is going to sound mad after four games, but he already looks like one of the better players in the Premier League.

“For a player in that position, we’ve seen Gareth Bale and this is a slightly lazy comparison given it’s based entirely on position, but we’ve seen a left-back go on to be one of the best footballers in world football over the course of like a five, six-year period.

“He will be a £100m player like that. Udogie, incredibly good, he’s only going to get better.”

The left-wing-back was recently withdrawn from Italy Under-21 squad due to a fever, and supporters will be hoping he can make a swift return to action for Tottenham on September 16.