Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has given the green-light for an "exemplary" Spurs player to leave, with journalist Pete O'Rourke sharing an update on Hugo Lloris' future at the club.

Who has left Tottenham this summer?

The departure of star striker Harry Kane, who signed for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in a multi-million pound move this summer, is definitely Spurs' most headline-grabbing exit of the year

Joining Kane, the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett all departed either on loan or permanently before September 1.

The north Londoners have even managed to seal a few transfers away past the window deadline, as Turkey's clubs can carry on conducting their business until September 15.

As a result, both defender Davinson Sanchez and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele managed to complete transfers to Galatasaray; ridding Postecoglou of deadwood as he trims down what he called a bloated squad.

These decisions have proved spot on so far, as Tottenham are flying high near the top of the table with three wins from their opening four Premier League matches.

However, despite admitting he wanted to go, one player who hasn't managed to leave thus far is Lloris.

Speaking to Nice-Matin early in the summer, Tottenham's long-serving keeper admitted it was the end of an era for him in north London.

"We are arriving at an important moment, whether for the club or for me," said Lloris.

"It's the end of an era. I want other things, I'm going to sit down quietly to study what will be possible. But I don't forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen.

"What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I'm on vacation but I continue to maintain myself and do my workouts. My goal is to be at the top in July, then we'll see what the future has in store for me."

Is Hugo Lloris is leaving Spurs?

The 36-year-old remains at Tottenham for the time being, something which may not be the case for long, as reporter O'Rourke drops an update on his future.

Lloris has just one year left on his current deal, and reports suggest he is taking home around £100,000-per-week sitting on the sidelines.

Writing for Football Insider, O'Rourke says the Frenchman could even see his contract terminated, despite making 447 competitive appearances for Spurs in all competitions over the last 11 years (Transfermarkt).

In further detail, Postecoglou has apparently "already made up his mind" on Lloris leaving Tottenham as he gives the green-light for him to depart N17.

The veteran shot-stopper captained Spurs for a period last season, but both fitness issues and poor form saw him relegated to the bench in favour of Fraser Forster.

Despite his recent woes, Lloris is an arguable legend for his country, having usurped Les Bleus icon Lilian Thuram to become France's all-time most-capped player.

Deschamps, speaking after the former Lyon star broke that record in 2022, called Lloris an "exemplary" player.