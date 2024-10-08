Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been told that there is a "very gifted" teenager in his ranks who's yet to make his senior debut, with Spurs supporters also urged to "keep an eye" on the player.

Tottenham suffer damaging 3-2 defeat at Brighton

On Sunday, Postecoglou was handed a damaging defeat and perhaps his worst since taking over as manager last summer.

The Australian watched on in disbelief from the Spurs dugout as his Lilywhites side blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Brighton at the Amex. The away side took full control at first through Brennan Johnson - who scored his sixth goal in six games - before James Maddison buried a side-footed finish past Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton net for their second before half-time.

After an impressive first 45, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Postecoglou's side would run away with all three points against the Seagulls. However, the total opposite happened after the restart, with Spurs ultimately capitulating and blowing their two-goal advantage.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23

A three-goal swing inside 20 minutes - courtesy of strikes from Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck - turned the game on its head and handed Postecoglou his first defeat in all competitions since the North London Derby. A bitterly disappointed Postecoglou, speaking after the game, claimed his Spurs players allowed Brighton to overrun them.

"All of it is disappointing," said Postecoglou after Tottenham's 3-2 defeat to Brighton.

"Like I said, there are certain elements of this team that have been pretty consistent throughout my tenure, and that is one, even on our not-so-good days we've always fought and been competitive. I think that's been a non-negotiable. Like I said, today's the first day I actually felt like we didn't deliver in those areas. Whether that's defensively, whether that's with the ball. Like I said, sport is as much about competition as it is about anything else. And if you don't compete, you allow the opponent to overrun you in that manner, you're not going to get anything out of it."

There were a few bad performers on the day, with Destiny Udogie enduring a day to forget at Brighton alongside a host of his teammates.

Tottenham fans told to "keep an eye" on Lucá Williams-Barnett

In terms of the future and their prospering academy, the future seems bright, with youngsters Mikey Moore, Will Lankshear and others impressing lately.

Speaking to Tottenham News, pundit John Wenham says Postecoglou has a "gifted" unseen youngster in Lucá Williams-Barnett - a 16-year-old forward currently playing a year above his age group.

“What people need to remember, is he is actually playing a year up,” Wenham said.

“Therefore, he isn’t even an official Under-18s player, he is still a schoolboy player. As a result, he will be announced in next year’s intake if he signs a scholarship. He is heavily regarded because he can play equally as well on the wing as he can in the number 10 position. He’s a very gifted technical footballer.

“It has been fantastic to see him step up with ease, he is starting every game and making a really positive contribution. Spurs fans should keep an eye on him at youth level.”

The teenager boasts six goals and two assists in six Under-18 appearances so far this term, highlighting his electric form right now. If he continues on this run, it could only be a matter of time before he features in the first team.