A Sky Sports pundit has shared some "good news" he's heard about Cristian Romero at Tottenham this week, and it would come as a real boost for manager Ange Postecoglou given the World Cup winner's importance.

Tottenham back to winning ways after Arsenal defeat

Spurs have responded to their North London Derby defeat to Arsenal in fine fashion, winning all four of their games since against Coventry City in the EFL Cup, Brentford in the Premier League, Qarabag in the Europa League and away to Erik ten Hag's Man United.

The likes of winger Brennan Johnson and striker Dominic Solanke have seriously impressed in that time, with the former scoring in each of their encounter and silencing his doubters after deleting his social media accounts due to online abuse.

Solanke's strikes against Brentford, Qarabag and Man United come as a real boost for the Englishman who cost a potential £65 million to sign from Bournemouth in the summer, and he has big shoes to fill in club-record scorer and ex-talisman Harry Kane.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Brighton vs Tottenham October 6 Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10

While some reports claim Spurs want to sign another striker to ease the pressure on Solanke, the 27-year-old is still expected to replicate his heroics for the Cherries last season, when he racked up 21 goals in all competitions under Andoni Iraola.

Further at the back, central defensive stars Romero and Micky van de Ven continue to be pivotal for Postecoglou.

The latter's mazy run eventually resulted in a flashed ball across the box to open the scoring against the Red Devils on Sunday, highlighting his sheer pace and quality, while the former is Postecoglou's reliable anchor defensively.

The Argentine's excellent form means Real Madrid have shortlisted Romero as a transfer target, with Carlo Ancelotti's European champions on the lookout for a star centre-back signing.

The temptation of a switch to the Bernabeu could be seen as worrying for Spurs, but reports have claimed that Tottenham are expected to offer Romero a new £200,000-per-week deal to keep him out of Real's clutches.

Paul Robinson praises "good news" about Romero contract at Tottenham

This would make the former Atalanta star their highest-earning player ahead of Son Heung-min, with Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson praising the "good news" about a potential new Tottenham contract for Romero.

“If you’re going to give a player a pay rise, you can’t do that without extending their contract, which is good news for Tottenham. He and Micky van de Ven have been key," said the former Spurs keeper to Tottenham News.

“He brings grit and determination, and that little bit of bite they might not have otherwise. I think he’s a leader on the pitch, though not vocally. To tie him down to a longer-term contract is only good news.”

The 26-year-old has started all of Spurs' league games so far, ranking among the top five performers in their squad according to WhoScored, so fresh terms reflecting his star quality are entirely justified and earned.

While there have been some concerns surrounding Romero's disciplinary record, he is yet to be booked or sent off so far this term, so it appears the South American is making a concerted effort to nullify that side of his game.