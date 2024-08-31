A £35 million Tottenham regular in Ange Postecoglou's squad has been criticised, with one pundit believing chairman Daniel Levy should've sold him during the summer window.

Spurs enjoy productive summer window as four signings arrive

Spurs enjoyed a rather productive summer window, spending around £113 million on four key senior new additions in a season-long loan extension for Timo Werner, striker Dominic Solanke, the arrival of English sensation Archie Gray and a move for winger Wilson Odobert.

This doesn't include their deals for youngster Lucas Bergvall and South Korean wonderkid Min-hyeok Yang, who also sealed switches to north London for a further fee of around £12 million.

Levy, technical director Johan Lange and the wider Lilywhites recruitment team will be thrilled with their business overall, especially bringing in one of the country's most highly-rated talents in Gray whilst signing proven Premier League striker Solanke.

Tottenham also managed to rid themselves of deadwood at the eleventh hour, with wantaway midfielder Giovani Lo Celso sealing a last-gasp return to former club Real Betis in La Liga.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Signed from Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan) Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Archie Gray Leeds Wilson Odobert Burnley Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon FC

A condition of that deal is Spurs getting first refusal on a potential future move for USA international midfielder Johnny Cardoso, who the club must rate very highly if he was floated in talks over Lo Celso.

While Tottenham were reportedly offered a late chance to sign Josh Brownhill from Burnley, Postecoglou's side ultimately settled on their incomings for the window.

In terms of further outgoings after Lo Celso, it is believed left-back Sergio Reguilon was subject to late interest from abroad, but Spurs couldn't quite agree a deal to offload the Spaniard with his immediate future now up in the air.

The 27-year-old could still leave, as prominent transfer windows abroad are still open. Indeed, the Turkish, Portuguese and Dutch markets don't close until early September - and neither does the Saudi market.

Pundit slams "disappointing" Bissouma, insists Spurs should've sold

It is probably too late in the day for Yves Bissouma, though, as Spurs cannot source a replacement with the UK window shut.

Pundit John Wenham, speaking to Tottenham News before the deadline, said that Tottenham should've sold Bissouma and brought in a replacement during the summer - branding the £35 million Mali international a "disappointing" and "underwhelming" player under Postecoglou.

“If there is an option to replace Bissouma with a different midfielder, Spurs should do it,” Wenham said.

“What has he done since joining the club? He has been quite underwhelming. We haven’t seen anything like the Bissouma we saw at Brighton who would run the show against us when he played.

“On the whole, he has been a disappointing signing.”

Since arriving at N17 two years ago, Bissouma has gone on to make 57 appearances in all competitions, only recently scoring his first goal for the club last weekend against Everton.