Journalist Mitch Fretton has hailed the sky-high potential of Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Devine, currently on loan at Port Vale, after some recent news this week.

Tottenham Hotspur youth academy

As new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou oversees a truly excellent start to the new Premier League season with his senior squad, there are currently a crop of very exciting youngsters honing their skills in the background.

Indeed, perhaps the most exciting potential starlet to emerge in recent years is striker Dane Scarlett, who was once compared to Man United star Marcus Rashford by ex-Lilywhites head coach Jose Mourinho.

“He is a diamond, a kid with incredible potential,” Mourinho told BT Sport in 2021 (via talkSPORT).

“He has worked many times with the first team and that gives him a different personality. He is still 16, 17 soon [in March] and I believe next season he will be a first-team squad player because he has a lot of talent.

“He is going to be a fantasic player and I hope everything around him goes well. He is a striker, a number nine, I have been playing him from the sides similar to Marcus Rashford and he is very clever."

Scarlett is currently on a temporary spell at Ipswich Town in the Championship, and it will be very interesting to see how he fairs in a tough, tough division.

Meanwhile, young striker Troy Parrott, who was once tipped as a potential heir to Harry Kane, is also out on loan at Eredivisie side Excelsior as the Republic of Ireland international looks to kick his career on the right path.

The aforementioned two are just some examples of the talent N17 can produce, and another one who has been tipped for stardom is midfielder Devine.

How good is Alfie Devine?

The 19-year-old, who is currently on his own temporary stint at League One side Port Vale, has been praised by Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher in the past.

Devine received quite the accolade this week, having been given the opportunity to train with England's senior side as they gear up for a UEFA Euro qualifying match against Ukraine on Saturday.

The teenage talent was praised by sections of the media as a result of this news, including reliable football.london journalist Alasdair Gold.

"Big week for Alfie Devine," said Gold on X.

"First that terrific performance for Port Vale, with a goal and assist, and now drafted in from the England U20s to train with the senior side under the watchful eye of Gareth Southgate."

Another reporter in Fretton, who works as an editorial content executive for LiveScore, added fuel to the fire with his own assessment of Devine; explaining how he can become "huge" for Spurs.

"I know he’s a long way off yet, but I’m so happy for Alfie Devine to be training with the senior England squad," wrote Fretton on X.

"He has huge potential and I can’t wait to see him get regular minutes for Spurs, absolutely incredible talent!"

Following his stint at Vale, it appears Postecoglou may have a future prodigy on his hands once Devine returns to his parent club.