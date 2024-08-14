Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared what he's heard about an "impressive" Tottenham talent who has the potential to be "huge".

Spurs prepare for opening Premier League game against Leicester City

All eyes will be on Spurs and manager Ange Postecoglou next Monday, as the Lilywhites prepare for their opening game of the new Premier League season against newly-promoted Leicester City.

Tottenham narrowly missed out on fourth and a place in this season's new Champions League format last campaign, instead having to settle for fifth after a hotly-contested race with Aston Villa and ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

However, there were promising signs during Postecoglou's debut season, and you can make a case that they would've finished higher if it wasn't for a few key injury problems - with the likes of Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie and others sidelined for extended periods.

Tottenham's opening games of the new Premier League season Team Date Leicester City (away) August 19 Everton (home) August 24 Newcastle United (away) September 1 Arsenal (home) September 15 Brentford (home) September 21

Postecoglou even made the best start by a new manager in Premier League history last term, winning eight out of his opening 10 league games, before eventually succumbing to defeat against Chelsea in November.

This time round, Spurs will be boosted by the arrival of English sensation Archie Gray from Leeds United, who sealed a £40 million switch to north London earlier this summer. Meanwhile, Tottenham have finally signed a replacement for Harry Kane, having completed a £65 million deal for striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

Postecoglou could yet see Spurs make further signings after Solanke, which would be ideal, as the club have also let a host of players leave. With Tottenham competing in the Europa League, a more congested fixture calendar comes with it, so Postecoglou requires strength in depth to compete on all fronts.

This new campaign may see some of Tottenham's most promising crop of academy graduates get more of a look-in as well. Jamie Donley, Alfie Dorrington and Ashley Phillips all appear ones to watch over the coming year, with another very highly-rated young forward in Mikey Moore also looking to make an impression.

"Impressive" Mikey Moore has the potential to be "huge"

Moore, who scored 16 goals and notched a further nine assists in all competitions for Tottenham's Under-18s over 23/24, was handed his senior debut by Postecoglou last season - making two Premier League appearances for the first team.

The 17-year-old can play out wide and as a traditional centre-forward. This week, Spurs tied Moore down with a first professional contract to showcase just how highly they rate him.

Following this news, Romano took to X with what he's heard about the teenager, claiming Moore is "impressive" and has the potential to be "huge" at Tottenham.

The Englishman could well be one to keep an eye on this season, as it appears that he is sticking around rather than going out on loan, unless somebody makes a last-minute approach.

“He will be 17 at the beginning of next season, Lewis Miley was starting for Newcastle in the UEFA Champions League at that age,” said pundit John Wenham to Tottenham News.

“We’ve seen other big clubs give chances to their young stars, why can’t Tottenham do that?

“From speaking to him personally on multiple occasions, the thing I noticed is his incredible mentality. Forget his ability, he has already got the mentality to be a first-team player.”