Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is personally keen on signing Man United defender Harry Maguire this summer as Spurs weigh a bid, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Postecoglou's appointment marks the end of a long, drawn out search for Spurs' next manager after Antonio Conte, who departed north London over two months ago.

The Lilywhites had spoke to other big name candidates, including former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, but chairman Daniel Levy instead elected to move for Postecoglou.

Fresh off the back of a domestic treble win at former club Celtic, Levy spoke to Tottenham's official website on the Australian's hire, who is set to start work on July 1.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," explained Levy. "He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

Postecoglou is apparently set to have a major say on Tottenham's transfer planning after he enjoyed great success with that at Parkhead.

Leicester City star James Maddison, Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie and Brentford's David Raya have all been mentioned as targets in the last 48 hours - but Mokbel has shared news on a fairly new target.

Man United's Harry Maguire, who has been left on the periphery at Old Trafford, is apparently attracting Postecoglou's personal interest.

According to Mokbel, writing for The Daily Mail, the 57-year-old is keen on moving for the £200,000-per-week centre-back and Tottenham are now "exploring" a bid.

It's added that the former Leicester City star will be allowed to leave this summer, and Spurs have made checks on his situation ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Who is Harry Maguire?

Maguire impressed for England in Qatar as they reached the quarter-finals, but at club level, there have been many question marks surrounding the 30-year-old.

Former Man City captain Richard Dunne, speaking to Virgin Media (via The Irish Mirror), slammed Magurie's physical attributes - claiming he is too slow.

"You want to try and play a nice style of football and move the ball quickly, but Harry Maguire is painfully slow when he has the ball at his feet," said Dunne. "He takes five or six touches every single time, he hesitates and he doesn't make the pass."

A move for the ex-Hull City man could be a divisive one among Tottenham supporters, but Maguire has at least displayed true leadership qualities in recent seasons.