Tottenham big name Hugo Lloris is "set to join a new club this summer" and Spurs will not stand in his way, according to journalist Wayne Veysey.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

As chairman Daniel Levy battles on many fronts, the Lilywhites are tasked with resolving a plethora of different issues both on and off the field.

Following Antonio Conte's departure from the club nearly two months ago, Spurs are still yet to announce a permanent replacement, as they also watch former boss Mauricio Pochettino join Chelsea.

Alongside the hunt for a new manager, Tottenham are without a sporting director after Fabio Paratici's resignation, with Levy stepping up plans to appoint his replacement before the end of this Premier League season.

On the pitch, both Harry Kane and Lloris could depart Spurs for free next year as things stand, dealing a worry to the club with the former in particular standing out as a pivotal, pivotal player.

In terms of the latter, he has served the club brilliantly for over a decade, but Tottenham have reportedly already decided he can leave as soon as this summer.

According to Football Insider and reporter Veysey, the Frenchman is "set to join a new club this summer" and Spurs will let him leave, coming after a "jaw-dropping" offer from the Middle East.

An unnamed Saudi Arabian club have apparently moved with a big-money proposal and elite European clubs are also said to be interested in Lloris.

With just a year left on his deal, the 36-year-old is apparently free to seek pastures new, despite being held in very high esteem at Spurs.

Lloris - a phenomenal servant

Making 447 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions since his arrival from Lyon in 2012, keeping over 150 clean sheets in that time, it's safe to say Lloris has been a legend (Transfermarkt).

Kane perhaps summed up the contribution of his captain perfectly in a recent BBC interview, before England's clash with France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Kane said:

"Hugo Lloris is a fantastic leader, he leads by example and is calm in pressure situations and knows when his voice needs to be heard and when he needs to be strong with his words. "I've learned a lot through him and leadership skills to be captain of England."

His presence as an experienced figurehead in the Spurs dressing room will surely be difficult to replace, as Levy is now tasked with finding his replacement.