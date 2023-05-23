Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has reportedly told his club that he wants to join Tottenham Hotspur as Spurs continue their search for a manager.

What's the latest on Slot to Spurs?

The 44-year-old, fresh off his first ever Eredivisie title win, is currently a hot commodity and tactician who has amassed quite a reputation across the channel.

Slot has been revered for his attacking style of play with reports in the last fortnight suggesting he is a frontrunner for the Tottenham job.

The Dutchman joins the likes of Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi as contenders for the Spurs job.

Fabrizio Romano, a reliable transfer journalist, has detailed that the likes of Postecoglou and Amorim remain on chairman Daniel Levy's list of candidates alongside Slot - who is seen as a "concrete" option.

The former AZ Alkmaar boss is said to be eyeing a move to north London, with 90min sharing an update on his stance.

Slot, who also reached the Europa Conference League final last year, narrowly missing out on a triumph to Roma, is very keen on replacing Antonio Conte.

According to their information, the tactician has told Feyenoord he is eager to take the Spurs managerial position, and talks over am exit compensation package are set to accelerate this week.

As a result, Slot is now seen as the favourite to take over, even if other candidates aren't entirely out of the frame.

The outlet, in a further piece of interesting information, goes on to state that Levy and the club's hierarchy have been impressed during "initial talks".

Who is Arne Slot?

Coming as, arguably, one of Europe's most promising in-work managers - Slot fits the profile of a young, ambitious manager who encourages a forward-thinking style of play.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan said this on the Feyenoord boss, even comparing him to treble-chasing Man City boss Pep Guardiola.