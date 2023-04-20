Tottenham Hotspur managerial candidate Vincent Kompany has a friend at Spurs who'll be 'pushing the merits of him'.

What's the latest on Kompany to Spurs?

The 37-year-old is thought to be a real target for chairman Daniel Levy as he continues the search for a new permanent manager. Antonio Conte left the club last month, with Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason taking charge until the end of this Premier League campaign.

The latter duo are tasked with sealing a top four finish and Champions League qualification, no easy feat, yet it could seriously determine which elite coaches will be attracted by the idea of joining Spurs.

There have already been reports that other candidates, like former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, see Europe as a deal-breaker.

In the event Tottenham cannot tempt names like Nagelsmann, the other solution is hiring a young, exciting project manager to build them from the ground up - and Kompany arguably fits the bill.

His Burnley side have stormed to automatic promotion this season and could still become one of the few Championship teams to reach over 100 points in a single campaign. There have even been some suggestions that Levy views Kompany as a top target after being blown away by his work at Turf Moor.

As per reliable journalist Alasdair Gold, responding in a football.london Q&A to the links with Kompany, Man City's legendary former captain has a colleague at Spurs, Simon Davies, who is head of methodology. The pair worked together at both City and Anderlecht, and Gold believes Davies will be 'pushing the merits' of him at Tottenham.

"Spurs have certainly considered Vincent Kompany and he's someone that Simon Davies, who works at the club's head of coaching methodology, knows well from their time together at City and Anderlecht, and he would be pushing the merits of him," explained the reporter.

"It would also be a gamble, with the 37-year-old having not managed in a major top flight division yet. He may well want to see what he can do with Burnley next season in the Premier League and watching clubs might want to wait to see how he does first. Of course you could miss out via that route.

"I would say the closest thing Spurs have to Arteta is probably Ryan Mason, if you're looking at a young former player who has only had assistant manager experience thus far (other than those seven matches in charge in 2021)."

Should Kompany go to Spurs?

While Kompany has experienced real joy as manager of Burnley this season, taking them back to the big time at their first attempt, he should also weigh his next move carefully.

Serial winners like Jose Mourinho and Conte have gone to Spurs in recent years only too, ultimately, go away trophy-less with a small dent in their reputations.

Kompany's stock is high right now, having been called 'unbelievable' by the media in Lancashire, and we believe he would be better placed remaining at Burnley to help continue their real momentum.