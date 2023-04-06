Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a new managerial target in Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs have an array of in-work and free-agent managers on their radar as chairman Daniel Levy weighs his next move carefully. The Lilywhites are currently contending with a plethora of issues both on and off the field, with Harry Kane's contract situation and the worldwide ban of director Fabio Paratici coming as real concerns.

At the front of Levy's queue of tasks, though, is Tottenham's long and drawn-out search for Antonio Conte's replacement. In terms of readily-available bosses, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane and even Brendan Rodgers have all been linked to the vacant post.

Meanwhile, currently employed tacticians from abroad, like Eintracht Frankfurt's Oliver Glasner and Feyenoord's Arne Slot, are impressing and have earned Tottenham's admiration.

Even names like Christophe Galtier, who could leave Paris-Saint Germain at the end of this campaign, and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou are Tottenham-linked options for Levy.

Now, as per journalist Galetti, writing on his personal website, it appears a new target has entered the frame.

According to the Italian transfer reporter, Napoli boss Spalletti is now being eyed by Tottenham's management - presumably meaning Spurs club chiefs. Indeed, the 64-year-old is apparently attracting Spurs interest alongside Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim.

This apparently comes amid a 'stalemate' with Pochettino as the 51-year-old is waiting to see what happens at Real Madrid in regard to Carlo Ancelotti's future.

Should Tottenham attempt Spalletti move?

The former Roma boss comes as quite an exciting fresh link when looking at the superb job he has done at Napoli.

Spalletti's side are currently storming to the Serie A title, 16 points out in front of second-placed Lazio whilst winning an incredible 23 of 28 matches this season.

The 4-3-3 attacking coach also has a Champions League quarter-final tie against rivals AC MIlan to look forward to, but this isn't his first trophy-chasing campaign.

Indeed, the Italian has won three domestic trophies in his homeland - clinching the Coppa Italia with Roma in 2007 and 2008.

Spalletti also boasts an Italian Super Cup from his time at the Stadio Olimpico and would come to Spurs with plenty of experience.

Called an 'elite' coach by BBC Sport reporter John Bennett, going by his credentials, it's pretty hard to deny that Spalletti would be a solid Spurs candidate.