Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has previously expressed 'reservations' over former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique as Spurs make moves to contact him.

What's the latest on Enrique to Spurs?

The 52-year-old has been more and more heavily linked to the Lilywhites in these last few days with reliable outlets reporting that they're set for discussions.

Enrique was viewed as Fabio Paratici's top candidate and is still firmly in the running it would seem, alongside the likes of former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

A Champions League winning-coach with Barcelona, the former Spain boss arguably stands out as one of the most prestigious names being looked at by Tottenham.

However, there have also been reports of Chelsea presenting a major obstacle and could provide serious competition to the north Londoners in their quest for Graham Potter's replacement.

Enrique was apparently in London for talks with Chelsea recently, but in a boost for Spurs, there has now been an update courtesy of reliable journalist Matt Law in The Telegraph.

Indeed, it is now believed that chairman Daniel Levy could have a 'clear run' at Enrique who has become only an outside contender for the Chelsea job. Tottenham have apparently 'made moves to contact him', even despite Levy previously expressing 'reservations' over his lack of Premier League experience.

However, the former Celta Vigo boss has apparently been highly recommended to Spurs, and he is high on their shortlist of candidates to replace Antonio Conte. The Italian parted company with Tottenham last month after bizarre post-match rant, leaving Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason in interim charge until the end of this season.

Should Tottenham pounce for Enrique?

For Spurs supporters who simply yearn to see the return of attacking football, Enrique would be an almost perfect appointment we believe.

The tactician deploys a 4-3-3 attacking formation and encourages a possession-based, forward-thinking philosophy.

One huge admirer is Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who said this on Enrique when the manager was linked with a move to Arsenal:

"He’s a top, excellent, amazing manager. “He can train wherever he wants and Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

High praise from one of football's most elite coaches, Enrique's status as a free agent and now an outside horse for the Chelsea job could hand Tottenham a real possibility of appointing a very credible name to replace Conte.