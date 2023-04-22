Tottenham Hotspur could be heading for 'another disaster' if they appoint former Spain boss Luis Enrique, says journalist Jason Lee.

What's the latest on Enrique to Spurs?

The Champions League-winning coach has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs this week, coming as London rivals Chelsea apparently cool their interest in his appointment.

After leaving his most recent post, Enrique is a free agent and ready-available for hire - arguably standing out as one of the more prestigious names who Tottenham could appoint.

It has been reported in the last few days that Spurs are set to open talks with the Spaniard over joining - two weeks after he was in England for negotiations with Chelsea.

However, the west Londoners are now apparently focusing more on other names, potentially handing Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy a free run at appointing Enrique.

Amid these promising reports and links with an elite coach, South Korean reporter Lee, who writes for FanBanter and is featured on Transfermarkt, has gone against the grain, claiming he could be a disastrous appointment.

This is because Enrique was recommended by former Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici, who recently resigned from his post after having his worldwide FIFA ban appeal rejected by the Italian courts. Lee cites Nuno Espirito Santo as a Paratici recommendation and makes his case on social media, stating:

Should Tottenham consider other options?

Luckily for Levy, there is currently no shortage of elite free agent managers on the market, and the answer is staring him in the face - Mauricio Pochettino.

However, the Argentine is also a target for Chelsea, so if Tottenham cannot get their hands on him, Enrique stands out as the second-best option - despite Lee's verdict.

The ex-Celta Vigo coach encourages an exciting brand of possession-based, attacking football which some Spurs supporters could find very appealing - especially after the more dogmatic approaches of Nuno, Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Of course, he will need sufficient financial backing to transform Tottenham into a top-level Premier League side on par with rivals Arsenal and Man City.