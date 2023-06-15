Tottenham Hotspur have "emerged" as "surprise" contenders to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after Ange Postcoglou's transfer meeting with chairman Daniel Levy, according to reports.

Who could join Spurs this summer?

Following a disappointing 2022/2023 Premier League campaign, one which ended trophy-less and without European football qualification, this summer comes as a crucial one.

Spurs could be set for a major overhaul with many players being tipped for the potential axe, including Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks (The Telegraph).

Dier and Dejan Kulusevski are also still to convince Postecoglou, as per recent claims, with Levy believed to be targeting an array of signings for key areas of the squad.

Long-serving number one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could be replaced this summer, with Brentford's David Raya believed to be of serious interest at Spurs. Meanwhile, the north Londoners are thought to be pursuing the likes of James Maddison and a star central defender after Postecoglou's approval.

Now, according to football.london and journalist Lee Wilmot, Tottenham are also targeting Gallagher from Chelsea. Indeed, it is now believed that he could join Spurs, after they "emerge as surprise contenders" for his signing.

The Lilywhites apparently hold an interest after Postecoglou held talks with Levy last week, with transfer priorities discussed and Gallagher finding his way on to their shortlist of targets.

Postecoglou favours a three-man midfield, with two of them being attacking players, and Gallagher may well fit the bill alongside other targets like Maddison.

Who is Conor Gallagher?

The 23-year-old was a regular for Chelsea last season but his best performances perhaps came on loan at Crystal Palace over the 2021/2022 season.

As per WhoScored, he racked up 11 goal contributions in 33 starts for the Eagles last season, standing out as one of their best-performing players.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, commenting on his form back then, was effusive in his praise for the talented playmaker.

"His development is extraordinary and outstanding," said Tuchel.

“He is one of the key players at Crystal Palace and he has made a huge step in his development up front.

“He was a pleasure to coach in pre-season – he has so much positive energy, so much energy in general and so much work-rate to give that he can of course be a big help and a big influence.”