Tottenham manager target Julian Nagelsmann and his agents have 'reached out' to Spurs and are ready for talks, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann to Spurs?

The 35-year-old is one of a few young, exciting managers who Spurs are targeting to replace Antonio Conte - with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim among the others.

Chairman Daniel Levy, after his side were embarrassed at Newcastle United on Sunday, make the big call to sack interim head coach Cristian Stellini - replacing him with Ryan Mason until the end of this Premier League campaign.

The result dealt Spurs a huge blow in the race for Champions League qualification, with rivals Man United and the Magpies both significantly out in front of Mason's men with games in hand. Pressure is growing on Levy to nail his next decision, and it's a big one - who will be Tottenham's next manager.

Two big name free agent managers who have been heavily linked with a move to N17 lately are Nagelsmann and former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique. Both names could be attractive to supporters who want the return of attacking football and a coach with trophy-winning pedigree.

Nagelsmann has been mooted as a top target this month, with reporter Bailey sharing news on Twitter and in a collaborative 90min article with Tom Gott.

The journalist claims, in a big boost for Spurs, that the former Bayern Munich boss' camp have 'reached out' to Tottenham with Nagelsmann now ready to speak with them over the manager role.

He explained:

Should Spurs go for Nagelsmann?

With Pochettino out of the picture, it makes perfect sense to throw the kitchen sink at trying to persuade Nagelsmann.

The former RB Leipzig boss was shockingly dismissed by Bayern, recently despite the Bavarians fighting on all fronts at the time, opening the door for Spurs to tempt him with an England move.

BBC Sport Writer Raj Chohan called Nagelsmann a 'phenomenal' tactical innovator after one of his Bayern solutions recently, stating:

"Switching to a 3 CB system to help solve Kimmich’s isolation issues in midfield as a lone 6, is another example of Nagelsmann being a phenomenal tactical innovator."

This could be the kind of name needed at Spurs amid a very uncertain time.