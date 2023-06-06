Tottenham Hotspur have "set their sights" on signing crucial Galatasary defender Victor Nelsson this summer, according to reports out of Turkey.

The Premier League side, after months of searching, have finally landed on their new manager to replace Antonio Conte. Indeed, former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has now joined the north Londoners on a four-year contract.

After announcing his appointment, it is the task of chairman Daniel Levy to back him with key signings, and reports suggest they're set to attempt exactly that this summer.

It is believed that Spurs are looking to strengthen in a number of areas, including further forward, with Leicester City duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes firmly on the radar. Goalkeeping additions, like Brentford's David Raya, have also been linked.

The Lilywhites' biggest issue appears to be their back line - with Tottenham conceding more goals than any other side above 15th in the top flight last season.

Numbers like that are a real eye-opener and perhaps highlight the need for star defensive reinforcements. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, among others, are believed to be of interest to Spurs.

According to a report by Turkish newspaper Takvim, though, the north Londoners could widen their scope in search of centre-back signings and Galatasary's Nelsson is a player they're targeting.

The Denmark international, who featured at last year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is likely to leave this summer and Tottenham have apparently "set their sights" on signing him.

In a further bit of news, the Turkish Super Lig side are already starting to identify replacements for Nelsson, with Southampton's Mohammed Salisu attracting interest.

The report describes Nelsson as playing a "very important role" over 2022/2023, making "critical interventions" under manager Okan Buruk, and the 24-year-old's contract contains a £22 million release clause.

Who is Victor Nelsson?

The Dane has been a star defender and key mainstay for Galatasary, especially last season, and his numbers suggest there is a real asset there for the taking.

While he is yet to be tested in a more demanding division like the Premier League, it speaks volumes that Buruk selected Nelsson more than any other outfield Galatasary player last season (WhoScored).

The former FC Copenhagen star won more aerial duels per 90 and made more blocks per match than any of his teammates in the league last season - emphasizing why Tottenham have taken an interest (WhoScored).