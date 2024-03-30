Tottenham Hotspur are set to lose the services of one of their highest earners this summer, it has emerged, after transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that he will leave north London.

Postecoglou's revolution in full swing

Though there was no shortage of concerns for Tottenham heading into the season without Harry Kane, they have enjoyed a thoroughly successful Premier League campaign to date.

Ange Postecoglou has breathed new life into the north London side, and though they are not always getting the results they want, the style of football is a refreshing change from the tactics of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

However, relics of past regimes remain, and it is set to be another big summer of transfer action in a bid to fully mould the squad to one fitting Postecoglou's vision with signings and departures alike.

Massive earner set to leave

Now, it has been confirmed that Tottenham are set to allow Tanguy Ndombele to leave permanently this summer.

The French midfielder arrived for £63m (including add-ons) in 2019, but never really impressed during his time in north London and fell out of favour amid criticisms of laziness.

Related Weekly wages: Ranking Tottenham Hotspur's highest earners The north London are among the top six spenders when it comes to players’ salaries, but who earns the most?

He has spent the last two and a half years away from the club on loan, returning to Lyon before spending seasons at Napoli and Galatasaray. However, he has never really hit the heights that he managed before moving to north London initially.

So far this season, he has racked up just four starts and 449 minutes in Turkey, and though there is an option to buy the player in his current loan move, his form and reports of a bust-up with the manager have left this almost certain not to be taken up by Galatasaray.

That would mean Ndombele will once again return to N17 this summer and have just a year left to run on his £200,000-per-week contract.

Ndombele's awful Tottenham career Appearances 91 Goals 10 Assists 9 Minutes 5,161 Cost per minute £12,206 Managers played under at Spurs 5

However, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed what fate awaits him - and it will likely come as a relief to Spurs fans.

"He will leave," the transfer guru confirmed. "That’s the idea. Obviously, I think it’s one to follow in the summer because, at the moment, it is still early to understand if there will be some opportunity in Europe or in a different market – that is a possibility."

There is undoubtedly still a top-quality player in the Frenchman somewhere. Speaking during his time at West Ham United, fellow midfielder Declan Rice was full of praise for the Frenchman, labelling him one of the best he's played against.

"The perception of him shouldn’t be what it is, because I tell you now, he is one of the toughest I have played against. He is top. Just a street footballer on the pitch. He takes the ball anywhere, with little flicks and tricks. Like he doesn’t care. He does everything so confidently," the Arsenal man explained.

“With players like that, you just have to let them play. Give them the freedom to go out and do whatever they want. When we played against Lyon in the Europa League, he was incredible. He’s a top player”

However, that player has never shown himself for Tottenham, and a clean break could be best for all parties this summer.