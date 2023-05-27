Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that Ange Postecoglou isn't right for the Tottenham Hotspur job as they should be hiring "a manager earlier in his career".

Who do Spurs want to hire as their manager?

The wait goes on to find out who will take charge of Spurs next term after links with Arne Slot suddenly came to an end this week with the Feyenoord coach ruling himself out of the running.

This comes after a number of names have been touted in the media but Daniel Levy hasn't been able to find the right man yet, with Julian Nagelsmann also looking like a strong contender at one stage before things swiftly changed.

Since then, however, reports in Scotland (via Record Sport) claim that Tottenham are now preparing to make their move for Celtic boss Postecoglou.

While talking about the 57-year-old on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Gold seemed to suggest that a younger man would be a better fit.

He said (24:53): "I mean, look, I wouldn't say I'd be out there on the streets, kind of holding up placards if Postecoglou came in.

"Sure, he'd have a very certain style to him, but I don't know... maybe it's just this weird kind of thing within me now where I feel like they need this rebuild. And maybe rightly or wrongly a feeling it should be geared towards a manager earlier in his career.

"Someone that really desperately wants this job. I'm not saying he doesn't, I don't know whether Postecolgue does, but certainly a young manager that can really stamp their authority on this club.

"I'd rather say at the start of their career, near the beginning. Someone that can develop with the club, that's kind of what I want to see. It doesn't have to necessarily be a young manager, it could be an older manager, but I think it does have to be someone that's ready to grow."

Would Postecoglou be a good fit for Spurs?

It's not hard to see why Gold wants the new manager to be someone who is excited to be part of a project at Spurs – with former managers Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho arriving with plenty of prior success already under their belts, which may have impacted on their appetite to really have the patience to develop Tottenham.

And maybe Postecoglou could be somewhat similar to them in the fact that he is now 57 years old and has won plenty of silverware with Celtic, as well as in Australia and in Japan.

However, he is yet to manage in one of Europe's top five leagues and so if he took charge in north London he may well be excited to grow alongside Spurs and help with the rebuild even if he's older than some other candidates like the more youthful Slot and Nagelsmann.