Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that Daniel Levy could technically still ask Fabio Paratici for advice when hiring the next Tottenham Hotspur and so could turn to Luis Enrique.

Do Spurs want to hire Luis Enrique as their manager?

It wasn't that long ago that the sporting director left north London amid a cloud of controversy, resigning due to a FIFA-imposed ban for alleged financial misleadings he'd been part of during his time with Juventus.

However, while his 30-month ban from football in Italy has been upheld, his global ban from has been partially reduced allowing him to remain in football.

While talking about this on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, Gold claimed that Levy could now technically go back to Paratici for advice on who to hire as the club's next manager.

The journalist then revealed that former Spain boss Luis Enrique would have been the Italian's number one pick had he not resigned in the first place.

Gold said (32:25): "Technically, legally, I think he could go back to Fabio Paratici now if he wanted to. Because he had the FIFA element of his ban partially reduced, didn't he?

"So I think he's allowed to do certain tasks. So you know, who knows, he [Levy] could even go back to Paratici and say: 'I need your advice'.

"If he does that, they're definitely going to end up with Luis Enrique. Because Luis Enrique, from what I understand, was like top of Paratici's list.

Who has turned down the Spurs' manager job?

Spurs certainly don't seem to be able to make up their minds on who to appoint with recent reports claiming Julian Nagelsmann is no longer in contention.

And even when they do seem to land on a favourite, Levy doesn't seem to be able to convince them to join. For instance, Feyenoord coach Arne Slot recently himself out of the running.

Indeed, he told the press (via BBC Sport): "I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other interest in me.

"Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year.

"There is not - and there has not been - transfer conversation and yesterday's meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord."

With that being the case, perhaps Levy could do with having Paratici about to help convince a new manager to move to the Premier League and it sounds as though his number one pic would be Luis Enrique.

At the very least, sources at BBC Sport claim Spurs retain an interest in the former Barcelona coach, who is without a job since leaving Spain after the World Cup.

And with the 53-year-old still on the market, Levy may yet turn to him – with or without the advice of Paratici.