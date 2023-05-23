Journalist Alasdair Gold has warned Arne Slot hasn't had to deal with much "hardship" in his career and this may be an issue if he is to become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager.

What managers have Tottenham been linked with?

The side from North London are currently on the hunt for a new boss with only one Premier League game left to go

Interim Ryan Mason will likely step aside in the summer to let someone else take the reigns on a permanent basis and there have been strong rumours that Slot could be that man.

Indeed, the Feyenoord boss appears to be in with a good shot at landing the job but there could be one issue.

As explained by Gold while speaking about the latest on it all on YouTube channel, the 44-year-old might not be well-equipped for a chaotic life with Tottenham

The journalist explained (21:03): "Speaking to those who have been in the Netherlands and stuff, who know him.

"[They] say that the one thing about him is he hasn't come up against too much hardship, and challenges and times where his teams have lost a fair few games in a row.

"So obviously he hasn't been tested in that regard."

Who is Arne Slot?

If Slot is to arrive in England, he will likely come up against some "hardship" with Tottenham before too long.

After all, the job has been too much for more experienced men such as Andre Villas-Boas, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, who all departed without managing to win a trophy.

And when you look at the chaos that currently surrounds the club – they sit eighth in the league with no manager and no sporting director – it's not as though Slot will inherit a dream team with all the ingredients to succeed.

Having only worked as manager of AZ Alkmaar before Feyenoord, his experience of management outside of the Eredivisie is non-existent.

But he's done very well in the Dutch league, winning the division this season while losing just one game all season so far.

With that in mind, he certainly looks to be a promising coach but at the same time, as Gold warns, he hasn't had to deal with many setbacks of late.

This will no doubt be something Spurs will have to consider before they decide to potentially appoint the Feyenoord boss.