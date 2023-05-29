Journalist David Ornstein has stated that Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to appoint Brendan Rodgers as their next manager.

What are the latest Spurs manager rumours?

Despite beating Leeds United 4-1 away from home on the final day of the Premier League season, Spurs were unable to secure a top-seven finish.

Indeed, with Aston Villa beating Brighton and Hove Albion, Unai Emery and co will be playing in the Europa Conference League next term at the expense of Tottenham.

This lack of European football, of course, could have big consequences on who may want to take charge in north London this summer as Spurs are still on the hunt for a new manager.

Former Leicester City boss Rodgers - and previously hailed "football genius" by the media - has been linked with the job of late – with a report last week claiming he'd even been offered it – but it seems that might not be entirely accurate.

Indeed, while talking on NBC Sports this weekend, Ornstein poured cold water on these claims, saying (3:32): “There'll be others in the frame as well...

"People have said Brendan Rodgers. I don't think that's likely.”

Who could Spurs hire as their manager?

Seeing as Arne Slot has recently ruled himself out of the running, it's not really clear who the frontrunner for the job is.

As mentioned earlier, though, Rodgers did appear to be a possible candidate but after Ornstein's update, it seems that isn't the case for the 50-year-old.

The upshot of all this is that Tottenham are running out of managers who could be keen to arrive at the club this summer.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been one man linked too but he recently told Sky Sports he is focused on the "here and now" amid speculation he could leave.

The Australian said: "I've been asked about these things plenty of times, what's important for me is the here and now. I've never planned anything in my football career.

"My ambitions right now are to enjoy tomorrow [Saturday], have a good game and then try and win a cup final and make it a special season.

"It's not every year you get the opportunity to win a treble and, if anyone thinks I'm thinking anything other than that, they don't know me."

What's more, seeing as Tottenham aren't going to be playing in Europe next term, there's the case to be made that Postecoglou would rather stay with Celtic who have qualified for the Champions League next term.