Journalist Alasdair Gold has expressed his confusion as to why Tottenham Hotspur are considering Luis Enrique as their next manager.

What's the latest on Luis Enrique and Spurs?

The Premier League club are in the hunt for a new head coach but the big news of late is that Julian Nagelsmann is no longer an option for Daniel Levy and co.

Indeed, as reported in The Guardian, Spurs aren't keen to bring the manager to north London – though it remains unclear if he was ever really up for the job either.

However, it seems 53-year-old former Spain boss Luis Enrique remains a person of interest to Tottenham but not everyone seems convinced that he'd be a good fit.

For instance, while speaking about this possible appointment on his YouTube channel, Gold slammed it as odd, suggesting he would be just another "glamour" appointment as seen with previous managers.

He said (50:13): “You know, there's so many candidates out there that fulfil this criteria of being a project manager for the long term. Rebuilding a club, bringing an attacking football to the club.

"I don't feel that he suits that scenario at all. But we know Luis Enrique has been considered which is one of the oddest ones for me.

"Because for me, if we think of it as a trilogy, he would be the final part of a trilogy, of glamour appointments of [Jose] Mourinho, [Antonio] Conte and then Luis Enrique.

"Big names who fit wonderfully elsewhere, but fit Tottenham, like a glove that's kind of like missing fingers."

What went wrong for Conte and Mourinho at Tottenham?

It's safe to say that hiring big-name coaches like Conte and Mourinho hasn't worked well in the past, so Spurs do need to be wary of repeating this mistake.

Indeed, Conte left the club amid an explosive interview in which he seemed to express his distant for pretty much everything about the side. While Mourinho also wasn't shy in criticising the quality of his players during his tenure.

If Luis Enrique was to join, he'd also arrive with a reputation that proceeds him – having won numerous trophies in his career such as La Liga, the Champions League and the Club World Cup – and so Tottenham may be better off hiring a manager who perhaps hasn't yet already scaled the heights of club football.

With a little while seemingly to go before Levy must make his decision, it will be interesting to see if he takes something like this into account before finally hiring the next Spurs boss.