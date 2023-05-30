Journalist Alasdair Gold has slammed the Tottenham Hotspur board for the "bewildering" decision not to try and appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

Did Levy try to hire Pochettino again?

In the last few days, it has been confirmed that the former Spurs boss will be joining London rivals Chelsea this summer.

As per Sky Sports News, the 51-year-old Argentine will arrive as the Blues' new head coach on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

It will no doubt be strange for many Tottenham fans to see a man once so loved, now in the dugout of another Premier League team – who also happens to be one of their club's biggest rivals.

And what will hurt even more is the fact that they too are in need of hiring a new manager and yet Daniel Levy and the board didn't even approach Pochettino about a possible return to north London.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold confirmed that it's true, "he was never sounded out" and then suggested it was a baffling decision.

He said (4:45): “I've seen people saying, you know, blaming it all on Levy, the club ENIC, whoever you want to call it, the board... for not ever making that phone call to him, which it is bewildering that he was never sounded out, definitely.

"But there you go...”

Why do Spurs fans love Pochettino?

It's no secret that a large section of the Tottenham Hotspur fanbase would have loved to see their former coach return this summer.

Indeed, earlier on in the season, during an unconvincing win over Brighton & Hove Albion, the home crowd was heard loudly singing Pochettino's name.

The Argentine was sacked back in 2019 without winning a trophy but led the side to a Champions League final and brought an attacking brand of football to the club that was appreciated by the fans.

Indeed, journalist Graham Hunter has told Chelsea supporters to expect a team that loves "possession of the ball" and is "always attacking, playing to win - not to draw."

With that in mind – and the small fact that Tottenham haven't been able to find a manager who actually wants to join – it does seem odd that Levy and co have not seriously considered speaking to Pochettino about a possible return.

All in all, it seems as though Spurs' loss will be Chelsea's gain as he now arrives back in the Premier League while his former side remain directionless for the time being.