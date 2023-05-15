Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to hire Brentford's Lee Dykes as their new sporting director.

What's the latest on Spurs and their search for a sporting director?

With the season coming to an end, plenty of uncertainty surrounds the north London outfit who don't have a permanent manager right now.

On top of that, following the departure of Fabio Paratici, Spurs are also in need of making a key appointment to help with big decisions behind the scenes.

But it sounds as though they may have found an ideal candidate for the role potentially ready for them at Premier League rivals Brentford.

Indeed, while speaking about it all on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that Bees' director Dykes is someone on Tottenham's radar.

He said (2:24): “Keep an eye on internal directors who are already in the Premier League.

"For example, Lee Dykes, he's doing an excellent job at Brentford. I understand that is one of the names they have on the list at Tottenham.

"Lee Dykes is highly rated, he did an incredible job at Brentford. If they are where they are today, of course, it's thanks to the players, it's thanks to the club, it's thanks to the manager. But also Lee Dykes did an incredible job in finding the right players.

"And so, from what I understand, it will take an important financial proposal to Brentford to appoint Lee Dykes. It is not going to be an easy negotiation – also Dykes is very happy at Brentford, he's doing an excellent job there.

"And so it's not an easy one but he's one of the names they are considering."

Who is Lee Dykes?

The 39-year-old only took on the role as technical director with Brentford in the summer but seeing as the Premier League side a flourishing this term, and sit ninth in the division – only four points behind Spurs – it's safe to say he's done a great job.

Before that, however, he was with the Bees as head of scouting since 2019. This means he was in charge of the recruitment team that decided to go and sign Ivan Toney from Peterborough in 2020 – a deal which they pulled off for an initial fee in the region of just £5m.

With that being the case, you can see why he's earned himself a reputation as a pretty impressive individual and it's no shock that he's now on Spurs' "list" as they weigh up candidates for this vacant position in north London.