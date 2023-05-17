Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign either Andre Onana or David Raya in the summer but will face competition for Chelsea.

Who will Spurs sign as a goalkeeper?

It's no secret that Spurs are in the market for a new goalkeeper with club captain and World Cup winner Hugo Lloris expected to depart.

Indeed, this was recently reported by The Times which went on to say that Brentford shot-stopper Raya is a prime candidate to arrive in north London.

Inter goalkeeper Onana has also been linked with a move to Spurs but Premier League rivals are said to be in the race for the former Ajax man too.

While discussing the possible transfer situation between these English clubs on Chasing Green Arrows, Jones claimed that if Tottenham ends up signing Onana, then Raya will join the other club and vice versa.

He explained (31:09): “I mean, at the moment the links are Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United.

"I mean, I was speaking to someone today about this and we were trying to figure out both what we'd heard and where we thought he [Raya] might go.

"And we were like, basically what we think is going to happen here is Onana is wanted by all these teams too – mainly to be fair, Tottenham and Chelsea because [David] De Gea will probably end up staying.

“So it's like, whoever gets Onana, Raya ends up going to the other club.”

Will Raya join Tottenham or Chelsea?

It remains to be seen who Spurs will prefer to chase but with Onana keeping a clean sheet in two Champions League semi-final legs against AC Milan to send Inter to the final, it's safe to say he's got a slightly higher profile right now.

However, Raya has proven himself as a pretty impressive goalkeeper in England, keeping an impressive 19 clean sheets from 60 games during Brentford's first-ever two seasons in the Premier League.

Seeing as Tottenham are certain to finish higher in the divisions than Chelsea, they might seem like the most attractive option in some sense.

However, both teams are currently not in great shape and Daniel Levy might struggle to make any major transfer advances while his side fails to have either a manager or a sporting director.

In west London, however, Mauricio Pochettino is set to take charge so the Blues may be able to swoop in and have their pick of Onana or Raya first, leaving the unwanted goalkeeper to arrive at Spurs.