Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur player Ivan Perisic will "probably" leave this summer.

Who will Spurs sell this summer?

It's going to be a pretty busy next few months for the club, even if they no longer have to worry about any actual football matches.

Indeed, the Premier League season came to an end on the weekend – with Spurs finishing eighth – and now Daniel Levy will have to intensify efforts to find a new manager and a new sporting director.

Until those appointments are made, there can be no certainty about any of the club's intentions in the summer transfer window but Gold seems to think one man will likely be leaving regardless.

When talking on his YouTube channel, the journalist said that alongside goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Perisic will be heading for the exit door.

He said (1:33): “Some of them may be heading off, you know, I would say among those players, I've just said you would imagine [Rodrigo] Bentancur, [Cristian] Romero would be a big part of the future going forward.

"Lloris and Perisic, probably, you think, will go this summer.”

Why would Spurs sell Perisic?

It's already expected that Lloris will be leaving as this has been reported for some time now with Spurs on the hunt for a new goalkeeper.

However, it might be more of a shock to learn that Perisic could be off as well. After all, he only arrived from Inter last year and his £180k-p/w contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2024.

And when he joined the north London outfit, big things were expected. Pundit Paul Merson wrote for Sportskeeda: "I'm a huge fan of Ivan Perisic, he's a top player who works as hard as anybody else on the pitch.

"For every young kid who wants to be a professional footballer - watch this player and see how he makes things happen on the pitch. He sets the tone with his work ethic and professionalism and will turn out to be a great signing for Tottenham."

However, it's safe to say he's not really impressed with a report in the Daily Star noting how the Spurs "flop" had been slammed by some supporters as the "worst signing ever".

With that in mind, maybe it's not quite surprising that he could be set to leave in the summer. Although, as mentioned before, this likely won't be confirmed until Levy appoints a new manager or director.