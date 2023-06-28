Social media can be a brutal place for footballers, who have to watch what they say over the years just in case an awkward post resurfaces at the worst possible time.

If James Maddison could go back in time, for example, then we're pretty sure he never would have posted his Tweet mocking Gareth Bale.

The Leicester City midfielder is reportedly set to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, making the posts fairly awkward reading. It's not exactly the best introduction to the fans, to say the least.

What's the latest on James Maddison and Tottenham Hotspur?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are finally set to get their man, with Maddison's medical to be scheduled soon ahead of a transfer worth £40m, plus potential add-ons.

The England international is on course to become new manager Ange Postecoglou's second signing in North London following the arrival of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli.

The Maddison deal will be the one to really dominate the headlines, though, given his place in England's squad and his status as a Premier League proven player.

Even in a struggling Leicester City side last season, the midfielder was involved in 19 Premier League goals, netting 10 and assisting nine.

With Harry Kane around to potentially assist next season too, should the move reach the expected completion, Maddison's creative numbers will only go up. At Leicester in the last campaign, he had Kelechi Iheanacho and an ageing Jamie Vardy to choose from - neither of which found the back of the net on enough occasions (with 14 goals between them in all competitions).

Adding Maddison should pay off for Spurs, who will be looking to make a return to European football next season after finishing eighth and, therefore, missing out last season.

Why did James Maddison delete his Spurs Tweets?

What's the worst way to introduce yourself to your new fans? We'd say criticising a club legend in favour of showing your support for the biggest rival's midfielder is up there.

That's exactly what Maddison has done here, too, with his old Tweets resurfacing showing more love for Arsenal than Spurs.

The midfielder said in 2012: "I hate Gareth Bale with a passion, calm down you monkey, [Jack] Wilshere is 10x better than you chimpanzee."

He didn't stop there, either, Tweeting in 2013: "Hope Luis Suarez destroys Tottenham today, don't like Spurs! Especially that monkey that everyone's on about!"

Somehow, we have a feeling that Maddison will have some apologising to do in his first Spurs interview...

At least they have since been removed from the England international's account, as reported by the Daily Mail.