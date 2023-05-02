Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that possible future Tottenham Hotspur manager Julian Nagelsmann could want to sell half the team amid the club's recent poor form.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

With Antonio Conte gone, interim Cristian Stellini sacked, and Ryan Mason now in charge, there is plenty of interest in who will actually become Spurs' next permanent boss.

According to some recent reports, former Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann is currently at the very top of a "four-man shortlist" for their next head coach.

Whoever comes in next, likely wouldn't have been impressed by some of the recent Premier League displays from the current Tottenham squad.

For instance, they were thumped away from home 6-1 against Newcastle United and on the weekend conceded three goals in the first 15 minutes to Liverpool, before eventually levelling the game only to go and throw away the three points just minutes later.

These disastrous performances show there is much work to do in North London next season and Jones has suggested that a new manager may want major changes if he does come in.

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, the insider was asked what Nagelsmann would have made of the dismal display at Newcastle.

He replied: “You've got to study the group of players you’ll be working with.

“Looking at the application of the 11 players on the pitch during the opening 20 minutes of the Newcastle game, I don't even know where you would begin apart from trying to get rid of half of them.”

Who could leave Spurs this summer?

And while Spurs have shown some reliance in the two games since then – coming back from two goals down to draw with Manchester United, and then almost pulling off a comeback against Liverpool – there are major doubts over the quality of some of the players.

For example, experienced centre-back Eric Dier was slammed in the media after his "sloppy" display against the Reds on Sunday.

Journalist Jonathan Veal wrote on Twitter: "Dier's time is up, surely?" and if Nagelsmann was watching the events at Anfield and St James' Park he may well feel the same way.

Beyond that, the 35-year-old may also have to deal with losing some players he might not want to depart. After all, Harry Kane seems to have perpetually been linked with an exit over the last few seasons.

All in all, whoever arrives at Tottenham looks to have a massive rebuild on their hands.