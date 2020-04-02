Adrian Durham launches scathing attack on Kane & Mourinho

Speaking on talkSPORT on Wednesday night, pundit Adrian Durham launched a scathing attack on Tottenham Hotspur trio Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Jose Mourinho.

What did he say?

Well, Durham was speaking after Spurs chairman Daniel Levy released a statement on Tuesday saying that all the 550 non-playing staff at the club would be placed on the Government’s furlough scheme.

The broadcaster took particular aim at the aforementioned trio, who appear to be continuing on their normal salaries for now.

He told talkSPORT: “Why has no Spurs player, not the captain, or the talisman, or the very highly-paid manager followed their heart or their conscious and said anything?

“It’s been 24 hours since Daniel Levy’s statement, it’s been three weeks since that last game, so what are they waiting for?

“Are none of them as individuals capable of showing compassion until they get an email from the PFA or a statement is written for them by their agent?

“We know money has messed up football, but it seems to have robbed human beings of compassion.

“What a horrible smell this is from certain Premier League players and other personnel.”

Fair criticism?

It probably is, yes.

When you see all of their staff at your football club have to take a pay cut because of the current situation in the United Kingdom, you would have thought there would have been at least some sort of reaction from the captain Lloris, a key figure among the fan-base in Kane, or the manager Mourinho.

Whether it was a simple message or one saying that they would be giving up a portion of their wages too, it would have been good to hear something.

Is Durham right about Kane, Lloris and Mourinho?

Yes Vote No Vote

The silence is deafening right now and it doesn’t look good on Levy, the manager or the players, and surely some sort of statement will have to arrive soon.

It remains to be seen who delivers it, but Durham is right to call this a “horrible smell”.

Something needs to be done, and quickly.

