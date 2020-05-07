Alasdair Gold believes Spurs will regret selling 22 y/o this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could well live to regret selling Juan Foyth this summer, according to Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold.

What’s he said?

There have been rumours circulating linking the 22-year-old with an exit at the end of the season as he’s struggled for game time this campaign.

Football Insider claim Spurs have actually told Foyth to look for a new club, just a few months after blocking a departure in January, whilst the central defender himself has contemplated going elsewhere in the search of regular football.

Should Spurs sell Juan Foyth this summer?

Yes! Vote No - play him Vote No - loan out Vote

The Argentine has played just seven times this campaign for a total of 262 minutes, via Transfermarkt.

Gold was asked a question about Foyth in a Q&A on his YouTube channel, and he replied with the following:

“I’ve been quite clear with my feelings on Juan Foyth. I think he makes the mistakes that a young player who takes risks does, and I think that puts him in the firing line, maybe more so than players that play it safe. “I think if Spurs were to sell him, then it is one they would maybe regret down the line. I think he’s a player who could really develop. Possibly, people could argue that maybe in a foreign league he may be better suited to another league. I think maybe it’s on him to beef up and bulk up and be a bit of a stronger player on the ball. “I still maintain and always will that he would make a really good defensive central midfielder for Spurs. I think that would solve a gap in the squad.”

Dubious defence

Spurs need to source a way to fund a potential summer overhaul given reports suggesting that manager Jose Mourinho will be left to deal in free agents and swap deals alone.

But to play devil’s advocate, he might be better off trying to develop the young defender. He’s still some way off hitting his prime, so maybe a loan would be more suffice for the time being.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

There’s also the possibility that his role increases next term as Jan Vertonghen appears set to leave following the expiry of his contract (Play Sports via Daily Mail), meaning there’s a spot up for grabs.

Mourinho’s side have sunk to seven points adrift of the top four while they currently possess the worst defensive record of any top ten team in the Premier League, so improving things defensively is going to be one key to improvements next term.

Maybe Foyth can be part of that.

AND in other news, Spurs fans swoon over the ‘next LEDLEY KING’…