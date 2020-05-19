Alasdair Gold thinks Spurs should offload Erik Lamela this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to go into the summer transfer window without much of a budget, in fact, the Evening Standard have reported that Jose Mourinho will be left to deal in swap deals and free signings.

It’s also claimed that the Portuguese boss will be able to use any funds made through the sale of players, and Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold has urged the club to consider selling Erik Lamela.

The Argentine has endured a torrid time lately with injuries putting pay to most of his season. He’s managed just 1,385 minutes from 27 matches, which is an average of 51 minutes per game, via Transfermarkt.

Although he’s still managed to directly contribute to ten goals this term, Gold believes there could be some temptation to try and recoup some of that £30m fee they paid for him seven years ago whilst they still can.

In a recent column, he said:

“[Lamela] Always does a job for Tottenham when he’s fit and Mourinho has taken a real shine to him.

“The biggest problem for Lamela is just how often he’s able to get out on the pitch for Spurs.

“Lamela loves Spurs but at 28 there could well be a temptation on Tottenham’s part to recoup some, if not all, of that £30m they paid for him back in 2013.

“It would be a big shame as he’s contributed whenever he’s been fit, but due to Mourinho’s closer connection with the other midfielders, Lamela might be identified as a player who could be sold to generate transfer funds.

“Sell.”

The 28-year-old has slipped down the pecking order, even more so after Jose Mourinho’s first splash as Spurs boss was on winger Steven Bergwijn in January. He was already having to compete with Lucas Moura, Heung-min Son and to some extent, Ryan Sessegnon.

Lamela has racked up 214 appearances for the club, but Gold could well be right. If Spurs can regain a fraction of what they paid for the midfielder while they can this summer, then it’s only going to benefit Mourinho and the future of his playing squad as the funds can be reinvested.

There are plenty of other pressing needs that’ll cause the Portuguese boss a headache ahead of next season, most notably in defence where the centre-back and full-back positions may need additions.

