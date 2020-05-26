Alasdair Gold denies Spurs interest in Vedat Muriqi

Tottenham Hotspur failed to land themselves a new striker during the January transfer window – and they were made to pay.

Leading talisman Harry Kane went down on New Years’ Day and in his subsequent absence, Jose Mourinho’s side crashed out of all cup competitions, including the Champions League, and have sunk to seven points adrift of the top four.

Spurs may be looking to make amends for that this summer but one player they aren’t chasing is Fenerbahce forward Vedat Muriqi despite reports suggesting that Daniel Levy had bid £4.5m for him recently.

This was played down by Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold on Twitter in response to a fan’s question on Kosovan. he said:

Nothing in it. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) May 25, 2020

Outside of Kane, Mourinho only really is able to call upon wide duo Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son but it would involve playing them out of their favoured and arguably best positions.

There’s also teen talent Troy Parrott but it appears as if the Portuguese chief isn’t confident in his senior abilities just yet having been restricted to 30 minutes off the bench all campaign.

While Spurs need someone to play second fiddle to the Englishman, one player that isn’t likely to be lining up in the white colours of north London is the 6 foot 4 colossus, Muriqi.

