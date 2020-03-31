Alasdair Gold suggests 2 Spurs transfer targets if Harry Kane leaves

In a Q&A published on YouTube, Football London’s Tottenham Hotspur correspondent Alasdair Gold has suggested two forwards Spurs could go for if Harry Kane leaves the club – Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland and a familiar face in Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala.

What did he say?

Well, Gold answered plenty of fans’ questions in the Q&A on Monday, including one asking who the north London outfit would target if they sold Kane for £300m.

Kane of course said in an Instagram Q&A with Jamie Redknapp on Sunday, as per The Guardian, that he wouldn’t hang around at Tottenham if they aren’t matching his ambitions.

Gold replied to the question, saying (24:50): “Someone that’s absolutely class. They’d have to go for someone who guarantees goals.”

He added: “If you lose Kane, you’re losing 25-30 goals per season. I think Haaland would be on their radar. We mentioned Dybala earlier, maybe that’s who you do try and throw money at.”

Decent options?

They certainly would be.

Firstly, Spurs of course came close to sign Dybala from Juve during the summer transfer window, before a deal fell through because of an issue with image rights.

However, the Argentina international has enjoyed another successful campaign for the Serie A giants, scoring 13 goals and providing a further 12 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, before the season was stopped.

Are Haaland or Dybala good enough to replace Kane?

Yes Vote No Vote

Meanwhile, Haaland looks to be absolutely ideal to replace Kane if and when he eventually does go.

The 19-year-old has an astonishing goal record – he has netted 40 goals in 33 matches in all competitions for Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund this term – while he slightly taller than the England captain and his pretty quick, too.

The issue for Tottenham is that he will surely be in huge demand from the biggest clubs across Europe, so the financial offer would have to be good, as might being in the Champions League.

This is all hypothetical right now, but those are two very good shouts from Gold.

