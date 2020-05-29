Alasdair Gold update on Eric Dier’s future under Mourinho at Spurs

Football.London’s Spurs reporter Alasdair Gold has delivered a fresh update over Eric Dier’s immediate future under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

In recent seasons a lot has been made about the Englishman, who appears to be torn between two positions right now – Is he a defensive midfielder? or a centre-back?

What is Eric Dier's best position at Spurs?

Defensive midfield Vote Central defence Vote The bench Vote

Well, Gold has hinted towards the latter in a recent Q&A where he claims that both Dier and Mourinho see him as a defender.

He said:

Interestingly enough, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino believed the 26-year-old was more naturally suited to the central defensive role, but at the time, Dier didn’t agree.

The 6 foot 2 star has been restricted to a total of just 891 minutes in the Premier League this season but has split playing time between midfield and the backline, via Transfermarkt.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

Over the course of his career, as per Transfermarkt’s recorded matches, Dier has played 137 times as a CDM and 94 times as a CB.

Given Jan Vertonghen’s likely departure this summer and the uncertainty surrounding the future of Juan Foyth, the England international could well become a permanent resident alongside Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld.

AND in other news, Spurs fans drool over the prospect of signing French starlet…