Alasdair Gold offers update as Paulo Dybala linked with Spurs again

In a Q&A posted on his official YouTube channel on Monday, Football London’s Tottenham Hotspur correspondent Alasdair Gold has issued an update on recent rumours once again linking Juventus forward Paulo Dybala with a move to Spurs, following the failed summer deal.

What did he say?

Well, Gold was conducting a Q&A with fans as the break from football continues, and he was asked whether stories about the north London outfit signing the Argentina international were likely.

The supporter was talking about a report from Italian media outlet Tuttosport, via Sport Witness, earlier this month, which suggested that the Serie A giants could look to use the 26-year-old as a makeweight in a deal to sign Harry Kane.

Giving his thoughts on the subject, Gold said (1:20): “There have been a few bits floating around about Dybala again. What I would say, I do wonder personally whether that moment has passed. He’s someone Pochettino would have loved to have at the club, a fellow Argentine. He had previously rated him as world-class, one of the best players in the world.”

He added: “Can I see it under a new coach? I’m not entirely sure. Dybala’s had quite a good season. He does love Juventus and he just wanted to play.”

Gold concluded: “I can’t see it now. There was a potential window opening to bring him in, but it just proved too difficult to do. I’m not entirely sure that’s likely to happen again this summer.”

Will it happen?

Obviously, we don’t know what is happening at the moment in football with all of the uncertainty, but should things get back to normal it seems unlikely that Spurs will end up with Dybala.

Perhaps if Kane wants to move to Juventus and they can manage to get the Argentine as part of the deal it could potentially be a possibility, but as Gold says you have to feel as though their opportunity is gone.

Indeed, Dybala has gone from not playing as much as he would have liked to being a key man for ‘the Old Lady’, scoring 13 goals and providing a further 12 assists in 34 appearances before the campaign was brought to a standstill.

Given he is a key player under Maurizio Sarri and looks to have guaranteed Champions League football in Turin, why would he want to give that up for a Spurs team that may not qualify for Europe’s elite club competition if and when the English top flight season resumes?

Spurs fans can stop getting excited, then.

