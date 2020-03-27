Alasdair Gold update on Spurs’ link to Philippe Coutinho

Tottenham Hotspur have frequently been linked with a move for former Premier League star Philippe Coutinho in the past few transfer windows, but Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold believes it isn’t likely to crop up again this summer.

What’s he said?

The north Londoners pursuit of the ex-Liverpool man has been well documented in the past, according to The Sun, Mauricio Pochettino was reeling by their failure to land him before the season while Mundo Deportivo claims Coutinho could be used as a bargaining chip for Barcelona to land Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs’ season, prior to it being put on hold, was hurdling fast towards a disaster after they sunk to seven points adrift of the top four and crashed out of all cup competitions.

Speaking in recent Q&A this week, Gold has poured cold water on Daniel Levy making a splash for the 27-year-old playmaker. He said:

“That felt like a Pochettino link to me. “Spurs enquired about Coutinho last summer but the financial side of it didn’t add up for them. “Pochettino had coached the Brazilian during a loan spell at Espanyol and had got him firing again after a tough start at Inter Milan. “The Argentine of course has now gone and I’m not sure the figures being spoken about lend themselves to a Tottenham move for the former Liverpool man and a second loan move is unlikely to entice Barcelona unless there’s simply no other offers, which would be strange for a player of his quality. “We still need to see what happens with the transfer window and how movement around Europe works in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Football is going to take a long time to settle down again to what it was, if it ever does.” Alasdair Gold, Football.London.

Lo Celso factor

Coutinho, who is valued at £63m by Transfermarkt, was clearly admired by the former Spurs chief but now he’s gone there do have to be question marks over whether or not Jose Mourinho feels the same way.

Add in the Daniel Levy factor, whose biggest deal was last summer – a £55m club-record transfer for Ndombele.

The Portuguese chief also has Giovani Lo Celso at his disposal, a player described by some fans as the ‘only shining light’ of the season. Could he really have both him and Coutinho battling it out for that one number ten spot? It has to be rather unlikely.

Although, the attacking midfielder has been in red hot form for loan club Bayern Munich this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the Bundesliga – also averaging more shots (2.6), dribbles (1.5) and key passes (1.4) per game than his Argentine counterpart.

But Lo Celso has started eight fewer league games, so, all in all, it is surely quite relative, and given the fact that his move was made permanent in January, it seems improbable that they’ll add another player to compete with him.

