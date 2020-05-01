Alex Bruce tips Harry Kane to leave Spurs

Alex Bruce has said that Harry Kane should consider his future at Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to win trophies, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Kane has been at Spurs since 2004, emerging through their academy and becoming one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

In 278 Premier League appearances for the club, Kane has managed 181 goals and 30 assists, while he has also scored 20 Champions League goals in just 24 appearances.

However, he is yet to win a trophy with the North London club and when asked what the future holds for Kane, Bruce said that it could be time for him to consider leaving the club.

“If I was Harry I’d be looking at it and thinking: ‘Where am I going to win trophies?’ and that’s the biggest question he’s going to have to face,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s not getting any younger, he wants to go and win a couple of things. Tottenham have got the infrastructure in place, with a great manager, great stadium, based in London, a great history. They just need to build a team now to go and compete with the elite clubs in Europe and obviously the likes of Liverpool and Man City.

“That will take time to get to that level. Has Harry Kane got that time to wait? We’ll have to wait and see what happens but if I was Harry, I’d be asking myself where am I going to win trophies because I’m not getting any younger.

“A player like Harry Kane’s ability, it would be a shame if he went through his career without really winning anything.”

Missed opportunity

With the transfer market likely to dramatically impacted by the global economic situation, Kane may have missed his chance to secure a big-money move away from Spurs.

Injuries have become an increasing source of frustration for the striker and it looks as his best goalscoring form is behind him.

Given the money Spurs are likely to demand for his departure, Kane will likely have to wait for any move and it could be a long period of time before it is possible.