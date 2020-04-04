Tottenham tweet attracts hilarious Andros Townsend response

Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Andros Townsend has issued a hilarious response to an official Spurs club tweet on Saturday.

Kane over soldado? 🙈 Mason and Bentaleb in midfield? 🤔 Townsend? 💩 #PochOut https://t.co/LIT9qU3AQV — Andros Townsend (@andros_townsend) April 4, 2020

The north London outfit were covering their Premier League clash against Chelsea in 2015 on the social media platform for the second time given the current circumstances, and Townsend decided to poke fun at the announcement of the starting line-ups.

The attacker was of course a Spurs player at that time, and was named on the team-sheet by then manager Mauricio Pochettino for what ended in a 5-3 victory for the Lilywhites.

He decided to have some fun with this, questioning the decision to start Harry Kane over Robert Soldado, the midfield pairing of Ryan Mason and Nabil Bentaleb, as well as the fact that he himself was in the XI.

He ended the tweet with #PochOut, to finish off the humorous post.

Townsend is obviously now a Crystal Palace player, although it has been a difficult campaign with him scoring once and assisting once in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Before the current halt to proceedings, he was also an unused substitute in their previous four Premier League fixtures, so has some work to do to be a regular pick under Roy Hodgson again.

