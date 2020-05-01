Darren Bent tips Todd Cantwell to make Spurs move

Former England striker Darren Bent has said that Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell could earn an England call-up if he joins Tottenham Hotspur, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Cantwell has been a surprise hit at Carrow Road this season, managing six goals and two assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of interest as a result and has even put himself in the conversation for an England call-up.

Asked whether Cantwell should look to make a move away from Norwich this summer, Bent said a transfer could help him earn international recognition.

“He’s young, he’s English and Spurs have been doing that for years, even before I got there,” he told Football Insider.

“They obviously like to get young players from the British Isles. Todd Cantwell, I think he’s gone under the radar a little bit. I’ve been big fan of his this year but it’s been the likes of Grealish and Maddison that have stole his thunder.

“He’s had an absolutely fantastic season, he’s a very good player and I think if Norwich do go down he’s going to be desperate.

“I think another season in the Premier League, if he goes to Spurs and can nail down a place there, there’s no doubt he’ll be looking for international honours because his performances this season have been very, very, very good.

“He’s just been outshone by the likes of Mason Mount, Grealish and Maddison.”

Decision to make

Even the most optimistic of Norwich fans have been impressed with Cantwell this season, with his progress from last season dramatic.

Alongside Emi Buendia, he has been the club’s most consistent performer, but any move away will depend on whether the Canaries retain their Premier League status.

With the transfer market likely to feel the impact of the global economic situation, it is less likely that a club will be willing to spend big to tempt him away.