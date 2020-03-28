Calling all Spurs fans: Fly The Flag at 3pm today!

Snack Media are calling on all Tottenham Hotspur supporters to join the #FlyTheFlag campaign at 3pm today.

The footballing world has been rocked by COVID-19 with virtually all games across the world suspended until further notice, but the #FlyTheFlag campaign gives the football and wider sports community the chance to re-engage and reunite in support of a fantastic cause.

As well as showing our thanks to health workers across the country and solidarity amongst the sports community, the campaign aims to raise money for Age UK and the NHS charities, which you can donate to by clicking on the links provided.

The task at hand for Spurs fans is pretty simple. Simply throw on your favourite Tottenham shirt and any other Spurs accessories, and share a video or photo of yourself on social media at 3pm this afternoon – the traditional kickoff time in English football – using the hashtag #FlyTheFlag.

While awareness is great and a key objective of the campaign, of course the bottom line is how much money can be raised. Any donations from 1p to £100 (or more if you can afford it) are of course more than welcome and will go to causes that need the most help during this incredibly difficult time.

So, Spurs fans, are you up to the challenge? We hope to see you in your best Lilywhites clobber at 3pm today!

For more information on the #FlyTheFlag campaign, click here.