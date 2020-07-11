Caving into Eric Dier’s demands would set a dangerous precedent at Spurs

Tottenham haven’t done the best of jobs as of late when it comes to handling their players’ contracts.

Christian Eriksen left for just £16.9m in January with just six months of his deal left to run, while Jan Vertonghen looks likely to leave on a free this summer.

Unfortunately, there’s no respite when it comes to contract expiries for Spurs as Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga’s deals expire in 2021.

Understandably, Spurs are keen to extend both men’s deals, but negotiations don’t seem to be as straightforward as they’d hoped.

According to reports, Dier is demanding for his £60k-a-week wages to be doubled to £120k-a-week, and that is a deal Tottenham need to ponder very carefully before offering the England international a new contract.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

On one hand, Dier is a key player for Jose Mourinho’s side, starting four games since the restart, but a lot has been made of Spurs’ meticulous wage structure, and they could be setting a dangerous precedent by offering Dier such a bumper wage.

The England international has been important recently, that’s undeniable, but he’s started just 14 league games this season, and there are 10 players in the squad who have started more games than him who are on less than the £120k-a-week, and they would have every right to demand a similar sort of pay packet if the 26-year-old is handed the terms he’s reportedly chasing.

1 of 21 How much did Spurs pay to sign Hugo Lloris? £11.6m £15m £16.7m £20.1m

Tottenham have long been praised for their control of their players’ wages, but that could quickly change if they break their structure like this, especially for a player like Dier who hasn’t even been a guaranteed starter this term.

Daniel Levy has always been a savvy negotiator, but with player power in these situations seemingly growing season by season, one has to hope that a reasonable deal can be reached with Dier and another Eriksen situation can be avoided.