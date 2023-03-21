Tottenham Hotspur have been handed an update on Ange Postecoglou amid supposed Celtic fears he could join Spurs mid-season.

The Lowdown: Spurs target Ange?

The subject of Antonio Conte and who will ultimately succeed the Italian long-term looks set to be a real talking point over this next week.

The Premier League top-four chasers were subject to an astonishing rant from their manager after Spurs blew a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 away to relegation candidates Southampton.

Indeed, Conte launched a scathing attack on the club's culture, Tottenham's board and the squad, stating:

"We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart (in).

“Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench."

Celtic boss Postecoglou is thought to be on the shortlist of possible replacements for Conte, taking his place as a Spurs managerial target alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank.

Sharing an update on their links to Ange, journalist Wayne Veysey has provided an update, writing for Football Insider.

Apparently 'there has been fear' among the Celtic fanbase that their boss could quit mid-season and potentially join Spurs amid their interest.

However, it is now believed that this is unlikely to be the case, with the SPFL giants 'confident' Ange won't quit for Spurs or any other English club.

Indeed, Celtic now 'do not expect to lose' their manager and believe he will remain until the end of the campaign.

The Verdict: Go for him this summer?

The former Australia boss, whilst arguably lacking experience in a competitive top flight division, does have plenty of credentials - like six league titles in total across his career in the UK and far east.

He is also out of contract at the end of this 2022/2023 season, potentially making him an attractive option for chairman Daniel Levy in the summer.

While he is unlikely to make the switch now, Ange has been revered for his 'sensational' job north of the border, so there could be a candidate worth considering.