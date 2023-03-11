Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action today, still licking their wounds from the midweek Champions League exit at the hands of AC Milan.

It marked a return to the sidelines for Antonio Conte, but an unwelcome reintroduction to management as his side were decidedly toothless once again in a game where they needed a goal.

This was not the first time the Italian had struggled to make his team tick offensively, and amongst the frustration, the night was marred further by Cristian Romero's red card.

It marked the third of his career since moving to the Lilywhites in 2021, as the Argentine went steaming into an unnecessary tackle in typical fashion only to clear out the opposition man and receive his second yellow.

Although the issues once again lay up top, he was the man who resigned the ten-man outfit to defeat; it could well cost him his place today.

Should Cristian Romero be dropped for Spurs?

Once again playing host, this time it is Nottingham Forest who travel to north London hoping to continue their resurgence to avoid a potential relegation battle.

The Tricky Trees twice came from behind last week to draw with Everton, yet on the road have won just once in the league all season.

Conte will surely see this fixture as a fine opportunity to bounce back, but he cannot rely on the unruly 6-foot-1 stopper not to follow up his recklessness again today. Should they once again lose a man, it makes what should be a routine victory into an all-out war.

Jamie O'Hara summed up his frustrations with Romero following Wednesday's clash, as he told talkSPORT:

"He’s a liability though, James [the caller]. He’s a liability." This was followed up with a subsequent tweet which dubbed the central defender "ridiculous".

Although he may well be imperative to the way they play, his desire to engage in aggressive situations often comes to the detriment of the team. It expunges his 87% pass accuracy, 2.6 tackles and 2.9 clearances per game (via Sofascore), and they cannot afford that risk today.

He must be dropped in favour of perhaps a lesser player with a cooler head, to allow him to the World Cup winner process how his actions have affected the club.