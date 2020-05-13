David Beckham discusses healthy living with Mourinho & more Tottenham stars

Ex-England star David Beckham has travelled to Tottenham’s glitzy stadium to discuss topics such as mental health, sleep and nutrition in order to achieve the maximal results out on the pitch for his new side Inter Miami.

The owner of the newly-formed MLS side is keen to find out how to obtain the best results for the players of his new team, and courtesy of AIA, Beckham has been afforded some insight from a few key figures for Tottenham.

The former Manchester United hero chatted to Spurs boss Jose Mourinho about the aforementioned topics, while some of the north London outfit’s stars such as Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura and Harry Winks also shared their thoughts – the set-piece specialist also met with defensive prospect Japhet Tanganga.

Beckham said: “As an owner I want to help my team, Inter Miami, be the best they possibly can. Together with the teams at AIA and Spurs we are looking at nutrition, mental health and sleep to see how they impact player performance.”

The man whose set-piece deliveries dazzled thousands specifically asked Mourinho how he deals with the mental aspect of promoting a young prospect into the first team, something that the ex-Chelsea boss did not too long ago with the introduction of Tanganga.

Mourinho replied: “I think it’s more difficult to cope with the social pressure than the football pressure, that’s the toughest part.

“If you feel pressure to be here (on the pitch) you don’t belong here. If you feel pressure because you want to be a normal kid, 20 to 25 years old and the world doesn’t let you, that is a different thing and in academies I think they focus a lot on this part and help them to cope with what is waiting for them outside.”

Following this exchange, Beckham marvelled at the facilities on show at Tottenham’s new state-of-the-art stadium when saying: “To have an environment like this is incredible for players.”

The impressive arena has a capacity of 62,062 and boasts Europe’s longest bar, containing 65 food and drink outlets as well as a microbrewery inside the ground – the supporters must absolutely love it.

On the topic of sleep, Beckham made a humorous jibe towards Tottenham’s angel of Amsterdam, Lucas Moura – of course, the pair were teammates while at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I have never seen anyone sleep as much as this man by the way. The moment we got on the bus, the plane, the hotel, the restaurant, everywhere he would sleep!”

On a more serious note, the Brazilian stated: “I think the most important thing of course is on the pitch, but today we know that’s not enough. We need to take care of our body and our food, and of course to sleep well is very important.”

A more qualified figure on the topic – Spurs’ Acting Head of Medical Geoff Scott – shared a few helpful tips for those wanting to improve the quality of their sleep.

Scott said: “One of the things you can do is go to bed at the same time each night and something as simple as that can have you in a good rhythm. Other little things like not using your screens or your phones in the last half an hour before bed.”

In Son’s case, the mesmeric forward kept things short and sweet when saying: “When I go to training, I want to go with a fresh mind and a fresh body.”

Elsewhere, while Tottenham’s No.8 wasn’t asked how he achieves more than just 40 winks a night (see what we did there?), the England international did discuss the importance of nutrition and also revealed how the Spurs players watch what they eat.

Winks said: “I suppose it’s just the way the game is evolving, now it’s becoming so intense that it’s important you stay on top of your health. We’ve got two nutritionists who come in and help with our diet, give us ideas on what to eat and test our body fat.”

Lastly, AIA’s Global Ambassador in Beckham said: “As a new club owner with Inter Miami CF I want to help our team be the best they can be. I am grateful to AIA for giving me the opportunity to learn about Spurs’ pioneering approach to player health and wellness and to get insight from a manager as experienced and successful as Jose was a real privilege.

“There is a lot of science and new thinking in the game since I was a player but it’s clear that simple things like a solid routine and great sleep are still really important. I am proud to partner with AIA and to see first-hand their commitment to supporting people to live healthier lives.”

Mourinho also rounded off the ex-LA Galaxy superstar’s visit to north London by saying: “It was a pleasure to welcome a true football legend like David back to the Club earlier this season and to learn about his affinity to Tottenham Hotspur through his family ties and training at the Club in 2011.

“We also spent time discussing the virtues of team preparation and ensuring the players are in peak condition both physically and mentally. Leading a healthy lifestyle has never been more important than at the current time and we are proud of AIA’s great work to promote well-being through our partnership with them.”

All filming was conducted prior to the Covid-19 pandemic

AIA brings its global ambassador, David Beckham, and partner, Tottenham Hotspur, together to promote healthier, longer, better lives. For more information visit: AIA.com