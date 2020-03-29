Davinson Sanchez’s value more than doubles at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are already undergoing something of a transition period.

It appears they are looking to refresh their squad and bring in some younger talent. Older heads such as Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose have departed, whilst Ryan Sessegnon, Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Gedson Fernandes, all 23 or under, have joined this campaign.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Davinson Sanchez is likely to be part of those plans for the future at the age of just 23 himself.

He has already had a positive impact since joining from Ajax in 2017, and that has been reflected by the rise in his Transfermarkt value – when he made the move to north London, he was worth just £22.5m, but that has more than doubled now to £54m.

That sees him top enter the top 10 for his position on the planet, whilst he is now in the top five centre-backs in the Premier League in terms of value.

Here, we take a look at three reasons behind that increase…

2017/18 campaign

Spurs parted with a then club-record fee of £42m to take him to White Hart Lane, and he hit the ground running. He appeared in 31 matches in the Premier League during that original campaign, with Tottenham picking up an average of 2.16 points per match he played in.

It is no surprise that a third of their losses came without him in the side, whilst they shipped 12 goals in the nine matches he didn’t start, compared to just 24 in the 29 with him. Spurs finished third that campaign in the league, with Sanchez obviously playing his part.

2018 World Cup

At the end of that season came the 2018 World Cup in Russia, for which Colombia qualified – Sanchez was included in the 23 for the tournament.

Not only that, he was included in the starting line-up for the first match against South Korea, and was also selected for the next three matches.

The South American side won their group, and they would meet England in the second round.

Unfortunately for them, they were beaten by the Three Lions on penalties. Although they were unable to progress further, it introduced Sanchez to a wider audience, and increased his profile in the process.

Champions League 2018/19

The next campaign proved to be one of the most important in the history of the club. For the first time ever, they reached the final of the Champions League, where they faced Liverpool in Madrid.

Who is Tottenham's best centre-back?

Toby Alderweireld Vote Davinson Sanchez Vote Jan Vertonghen Vote

Sanchez started seven of those 13 matches they would eventually play, including the first leg of the semi-final victory over Ajax.

He unfortunately missed out on a place in the starting XI for the final against the Reds, but he was still included in the squad. Although he didn’t appear in the final match, he still contributed to them getting there, and deserves to be remembered as part of that run.