Tottenham target Eze trumps Alli in several areas

Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy are likely gearing themselves up for a big summer.

The next transfer window will present the Portuguese boss with his first real chance to put his own stamp on this Tottenham squad – he was able to sign Steven Bergwijn and bring in Gedson Fernandes on loan in January, but that is unlikely to be enough to satisfy the former Chelsea boss.

Given the number of players Mourinho has lost to injury in attacking positions, that area of the pitch may very well be one he is aiming to improve when he gets the chance.

According to The Sun, Eberechi Eze has been targeted, with the north London outfit even said to be the favourites to purchase him – his current club QPR are looking for around £20m.

The 21-year-old has been in stunning form so far this campaign – he has been one of the best players in the Championship, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists. An attacking midfielder, he could provide a huge boost for Spurs.

It seems he is better than Dele Alli, certainly statistically. Alli is currently the most-likely first-choice option at number 10 – or at least he has been in a number of different departments this term.

He leads the way in both goals and assists, and it is the same story with other key factors such as key passes and dribbles – he has 1.9 of the former and three of the latter per match compared to the former MK Dons man’s one and 1.3 respectively.

Of course, there is a gulf of class between the two sides and the divisions they play in, but the contrast in the two’s performances this term certainly makes for interesting reading and, don’t forget, Alli was signed for Spurs following his displays in League One – the Championship is a step up from there.

For £20m, Mourinho could do a lot worse than persuading Eze to make the move across the capital, and his signing may well be the perfect start to his potential summer overhaul.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have registered their interest in this one-time Champions League semi-finalist.