Dele Alli tweet has got Tottenham fans talking

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after Dele Alli tweeted his response – a smirking emoji – to the club’s throwback clip of his goal against Chelsea two years ago on Wednesday.

The strike was a real touch of class from the Spurs midfielder, rated at £72m by Transfermarkt, as he applied a brilliant touch to Eric Dier’s long ball over the top, before clipping the ball past Willy Caballero and into the net.

The goal came during an impressive 2017/18 campaign for the England international, where he netted 14 times and provided a further 17 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for the north London outfit.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

To show just how much the 23-year-old’s performances appear to have dropped since, he has just 15 goals in total since the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

He certainly hasn’t been helped by Tottenham’s poor form this term, with many of his teammates also underwhelming under both Mauricio Pochettino and now Jose Mourinho.

It is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by some Spurs fans as you can see below, with one individual saying “we need this version of you back.”

Here is a selection of the reaction…

We need this Dele back — ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) April 1, 2020

Get that form back plss — Jasper🇧🇪 #ENICOUT (@thfcjasperV1) April 1, 2020

Never leave Del — • (@celsoball) April 1, 2020

Need this version of you back 🙏🏻🤩 — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) April 1, 2020

iconic goal — sc (@sheaacarrolll) April 1, 2020

Miss u 😳😂 — Carly💙 (@c4rlyCOYS) April 1, 2020

In other Tottenham news, Daniel Levy & Joe Lewis would be delivering for Jose Mourinho and then some with 22-year-old striker deal…