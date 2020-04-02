 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dele Alli tweet has got Tottenham fans talking

by James Beavis share
2 minute read 2/4/2020 | 12:15pm

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans have been reacting on Twitter after Dele Alli tweeted his response – a smirking emoji – to the club’s throwback clip of his goal against Chelsea two years ago on Wednesday.

The strike was a real touch of class from the Spurs midfielder, rated at £72m by Transfermarkt, as he applied a brilliant touch to Eric Dier’s long ball over the top, before clipping the ball past Willy Caballero and into the net.

The goal came during an impressive 2017/18 campaign for the England international, where he netted 14 times and provided a further 17 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for the north London outfit.

To show just how much the 23-year-old’s performances appear to have dropped since, he has just 15 goals in total since the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

He certainly hasn’t been helped by Tottenham’s poor form this term, with many of his teammates also underwhelming under both Mauricio Pochettino and now Jose Mourinho.

It is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by some Spurs fans as you can see below, with one individual saying “we need this version of you back.”

Here is a selection of the reaction…

