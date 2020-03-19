Spurs’ win % is better with Eric Dier is the starting XI

After an initial improvement following Jose Mourinho’s arrival, Tottenham have returned to the form that got predecessor Mauricio Pochettino sacked.

Spurs won five of their first seven matches under the Portuguese boss, but have not won in their last six. Injuries to star players such as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min certainly haven’t helped Mourinho’s cause, but the overall quality of their displays, even without that duo, have not been good enough by any stretch of the imagination.

Eric Dier, too, has not had the best of time of it. Of course, the results themselves won’t have pleased him, and the incident involving a fan and his brother during Tottenham’s FA Cup defeat on penalties to Premier League lanterne rouge Norwich City will have done little to put him at ease.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has also become something of a scapegoat for the fans during his time in north London, whilst Jermaine Jenas recently said he is “not good enough” to play for Spurs right now.

But this season at least, it is worth nothing how much better Tottenham have actually performed with him in the side in domestic competitions.

Without Dier in first XI: W7 D8 L9, 29% win ratio

Dier has actually not been included in the first XI for more games than he has been, and it is fair to say that they have struggled without him, both under Pochettino and Mourinho.

The Lilywhites have won just seven of their 24 matches when he has failed to make it on to the teamsheet, losing nine of those instead.

Some of their most confidence sapping defeats have come without him in the side – he was omitted in the 2-1 defeats against Manchester United and Chelsea. It hasn’t all been bad news, though – the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, as well as the 2-0 victory against the same opponent, both came without the England international on the pitch at the initial whistle.

With Dier in first XI: W9 D5 L5, 47% win ratio

19 matches have been played by Tottenham with Dier named amongst the starters term, and they have actually been far more successful with him.

Their win ratio in such situations stands at 47%, with them having won nine of those 19, losing just five. Under Pochettino, he was included in the first XI on just four occasions and, although that included a penalty shoot-out loss to Colchester in the League Cup, Spurs lost just one of those games, against Brighton – albeit 3-0.

He also kept his place in four of Mourinho’s first five games – the only loss, against Manchester United, came without him. Whilst that run has failed to continue during the whole of the 56-year-old’s tenure so far, it is worth noting that Tottenham’s last two victories both came with Dier playing his part.

Verdict

He may be unpopular with portions of the club’s fanbase, but the stats suggest Tottenham are more solid with him than without him. It is no surprise that Pochettino, who spent five years at the club, kept him in the squad during the entirety of his reign in north London.

Mourinho seems to be a big admirer given he was believed to be interested in taking him to Old Trafford when he was with United. Dier may not be the most glamorous player, but he serves an important purpose – his 4.4 duels won per match, for example, is impressive.

At least until Mourinho is able to put his own stamp on this team in the summer transfer window, the versatile 26-year-old has a role to play.