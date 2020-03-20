Eric Dier destroys Spurs teammate Ryan Sessegnon on Instagram

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has destroyed teammate Ryan Sessegnon with some banter of the highest degree after commenting on his Instagram post ahead of his FIFA 20 clash with West Ham United’s Michail Antonio on Friday evening.

View this post on Instagram Show time 🔜 #COYS #FIFALondonDerby A post shared by Ryan Sessegnon (@ryansess) on Mar 20, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

The Irons star tweeted earlier this week that he was going to face off with his fellow Englishman on the video game, after the top flight clash between the two clubs due to take place on Friday was postponed because of the current situation in the United Kingdom.

Indeed, the Premier League confirmed in a statement on Thursday that play will resume at April 30 at the very earliest.

Meanwhile, at 8pm tonight Sessegnon and Antonio will face off on the popular football simulation, in a bid to win the bragging rights for what is a big London derby in the modern era.

Dier decided to take the opportunity to jokingly ask why Spurs had selected a “reserve player” for the clash – presumably he is talking about his FIFA skills rather than for the first team under Jose Mourinho!

Sessegnon has been limited to 12 appearances in all competitions in his debut campaign with Tottenham having also been hampered by a hamstring issue towards the start of the 2019/20 campaign, while Dier has 25 to his name.

Perhaps the England international felt like he would have been a better choice to come face-to-face with Antonio for the big game…

